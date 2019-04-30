Alma Blazek, age 78, of Midland, Texas passed away on April 28, 2019 in Midland, TX. Alma was born January 18, 1941 to Fosto Zuelli and Florence (Fontanesi) Zuelli in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Duquesne High School in 1958 and after graduation she worked 2 years for a sporting goods store. IN 1960 she went to Johnson Bible College, Knoxville, Tennessee where she graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Sacred Literature Degree in Christian Education. Upon graduation she worked as a housemother for the East Tennessee Christian Home in Elizabethton, Tennessee for 3 months. She returned home to Pennsylvania and worked for attorneys as a legal secretary for about 6 years. It was during this time, she decided to serve the Lord as a missionary in Puerto Rico working with Bill and Ginny Loft, veteran missionaries, and the Puerto Rico Christian School. She went to San Jose, Costa Rica in 1978-79 to study Spanish. She served in Puerto Rico for 12 years and returned to the states in 1984 and worked for Spanish American Evangelistic Ministries, a printing ministry, in El Paso, TX for 3 years. Alma met her husband, Robert E. Blazek, after his first wife passed away in 1987, and was married that same year on October 17, 1987 in El Paso, TX. She assisted her husband in his ministries by playing piano, teaching Sunday School, and directing Vacation Bible Schools. She was a longtime member of One Hope Church of Christ. Alma never had children of her own, but she was blessed with 3 wonderful stepchildren, Rick Lee and Joy Sue Blazek of Melbourne, FL, Joy Lynn Johnson of Odessa, TX, Margaret Jayne and Mike Robinson of Midland, TX and 5 grandchildren, Murray, Jesse, Erin, Rachel and Jennifer through this marriage. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at One Hope Church of Christ, Scott Sheppard officiating. Memorial Gifts may be donated to Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Dr., Knoxville, TN, 37998. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019