1/
Alvin Lawrence Keith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Lawrence Keith, age 60 of Midland, TX passed away on October 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his children; Qunitisha Jackson, Jenoricka Watson, Tyrone Jackson, and Terrance Jackson, sister Thirley Keith and brother John Keith as well as many other extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, TX on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at 2pm. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved