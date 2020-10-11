Alvin Lawrence Keith, age 60 of Midland, TX passed away on October 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his children; Qunitisha Jackson, Jenoricka Watson, Tyrone Jackson, and Terrance Jackson, sister Thirley Keith and brother John Keith as well as many other extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, TX on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at 2pm. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



