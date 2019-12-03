Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Marvin Russell II. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Alvin Marvin Russell II was born on October 24,1985 in Pecos, TX. He was the youngest of two children born to Alvin and Myrna Russell. Alvin was a blessing to all our family. Alvin attended school in Big Spring, TX. He attended Bauer Elementary and Big Spring High School. He graduated in 2004. He attended Howard College and received his welding certification from Odessa College. He was a certified Anger Resolution Therapist and certified in Life Skills. Alvin was very charismatic and full of life. He has always been ready to take on the world and touch the hearts of anyone he encountered. He never met a stranger and always loved to make people feel that they were special and would help them any way he could. He had a smile that would light up the room. People were drawn to his loving, kind heart and his energetic spirit. Alvin loved music and dancing. He could entertain a room full of people at the drop of a hat. He enjoyed the time he spent riding horses and roping. He was always ready for a rodeo and competing. Alvin could do anything he set his mind to do. Alvin was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with family, his girlfriend and close friends. He is the best son, brother and boyfriend anyone could ask for. He loved that he was becoming a father to his little girl Legend. When Alvin found out he was becoming a father of his little girl Legend, it was one of the happiest days of his life. Alvin was a fighter that loved, trusted and believed in God. He was a member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church and in the all-male choir. Alvin was a devoted employee of Targa Resources as a Plant Operator. He helped found and worked with the youth program SOAR (Student Outreach and Resiliency Program). Alvin is survived by his parents, Myrna and Alvin Russell; one sister Tevayan Russell Jones (Freddie) of Midland, TX; girlfriend Taylor Casillas of Midland, TX; one daughter Legend Daniella Denise Russell; one grandmother Ella Sue Johnson of Pecos, TX; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Alvin is preceded in death by Lucy and Leroy Russell and Alvin James Johnson Sr. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Midland. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all the people that prayed for him and supported him during his journey. We know that he is in his heavenly home and free from pain. He will be our forever guardian angel. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

