Alvino Herrera Garcia, Sr., 72, of Midland, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Odessa, TX. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Alvino was born on August 16, 1947 in San Angelo, Texas. He entered the Navy at the young age of 18 years old and served four tours in the Vietnam War. While serving his country he was able to travel the world and gain many valuable trades and experiences that would later be of great benefit to him and his family. After his service in the military, Alvino worked as an Aircraft Mechanic for several years before going to work for The Permian Corporation in Big Lake, Texas; where he also raised a family of four. While in Big Lake, he served his community and helped build one of the local churches known as the Apostolic Assembly Church in which he and his family would gather to worship the LORD. His humble volunteer service in building and remodeling churches extended to the towns of Ozona, Texas, McCamey, Texas, and Midland, Texas. Alvino was always mindful of the goodness and mercy of God. He would always make sure that his family was aware of such Love. He endured many economic turns in the oil and gas industry and managed to retire after 40 years of employment as a Pipeline Control Operator for Plains Pipeline, LLC in Midland, Texas. While in retirement, one of his greatest accomplishments was reuniting with his fellow service veterans of the Navy, Joe Zavala of Houston, Texas and Robert (Bob) Barth of Neillsville, Wisconsin. After a 25 year search, they were able to reconnect a friendship from 50 years ago. His greatest joys in life were gathering with his children and grandchildren, visiting with an abundance of friends and watching the Western Channel. He leaves behind a great legacy of LOVE! This world will miss a Hero, Great Father and Loyal Friend. He is survived by daughters, Sandra Kayser (Eugene Kayser) and Thelma Ramirez (Justin Ramirez); sons, Roylee Lopez Jr. and Alvino Garcia JR. (Diana Hernandez); grandchildren, Adrian Griner, Ashlee Lopez, Lindsey Lopez, Nathan Lopez, Hailee Lopez, Rosemary Rodriguez, Roylee Lopez III, Devin Ramirez, Dylan (Champ) Garcia, and Madilyn Grace Garcia; and great grandchildren, Sebastian Griner, Hilary Maltos, and Harley Trillo. He is preceded in death by Jesusita Garcia, Angelita Martinez. Pallbearers will be Alvino Garcia Jr., Adrian Griner, Justin Ramirez, Christian Sanchez, Edward Martinez, and Pastor Juan Carlos Mendoza. Honorary pallbearers will be Devin Ramirez and Dylan Garcia. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

