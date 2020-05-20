Amanda "Fafa" Esquivel, 43 of Midland, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, friend; passed away at home on May 16, 2020. Viewing will be from 8:00am to 9:00pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 3:00pm on Friday May 22, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Amanda "Fafa" Esquivel was born on June 21, 1976 in Midland, TX to parent Victor Martinez Esquivel. Amanda was and will always be a wonderful mother and grandma. Amanda was always with her grandkids and lived a happy life with them and her kids. If she wasn't spending time with her grandkids or dad she was fishing with her partner, Leopoldo Torres or sitting back sipping on some wine. Her wonderful personality lives through everyone who had the chance to meet her and she will never be forgotten, especially all the laughs that would make her daughter have an accident. The Family would like to express gratitude towards family, friends and anyone else who has been here at this time to help them grieve. Amanda is survived by her six children, Victor Jonathan Suchil, Matthew Nicholas Suchil, Antonio Jr. Suchil, Catherine R. Esquivel, Liyah Torres, and Leopoldo Jr. Torres. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to her father Victor Esquivel or daughter Catherine (Katie) Esquivel. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 20, 2020.