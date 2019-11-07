Amelia Lopez Flores passed away November 5, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m., a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include her four daughters, Irma Orona, Delma Flores, Martha Garza, Veronica Espitia; four sons, Francisco Flores Jr., Eddie Flores, Pete Flores, Jose Flores; two sisters and four brothers. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019