Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Chase LaBombard. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Amy Chase LaBombard; born July 27, 1939- died March 24, 2020 Born and raised in Old Forge, NY. Married to Donnie "Don" LaBombard July 4th, 1957. Amy and Don had 4 boys together- David, Doug, Brian and Lloyd. Her life was dedicated to raising her boys right. Amy worked for General Telephone Co. as an operator in her early years. In her free time she loved to camp, travel and be around children. Grand and Great grandhildren were her life and every child she came in contact with she loved dearly and put a smile on her face. Amy was a member of both St. Paul's UMC and Grace Presbyterian in Midland. Amy was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. By Amy's choice, it was arranged for her to be a direct bury with no viewing or services. Pallbearers included Lloyd, Dave, Britton and Doug LaBombard, Mike Cullum and Ron Brewer

Amy Chase LaBombard; born July 27, 1939- died March 24, 2020 Born and raised in Old Forge, NY. Married to Donnie "Don" LaBombard July 4th, 1957. Amy and Don had 4 boys together- David, Doug, Brian and Lloyd. Her life was dedicated to raising her boys right. Amy worked for General Telephone Co. as an operator in her early years. In her free time she loved to camp, travel and be around children. Grand and Great grandhildren were her life and every child she came in contact with she loved dearly and put a smile on her face. Amy was a member of both St. Paul's UMC and Grace Presbyterian in Midland. Amy was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. By Amy's choice, it was arranged for her to be a direct bury with no viewing or services. Pallbearers included Lloyd, Dave, Britton and Doug LaBombard, Mike Cullum and Ron Brewer Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close