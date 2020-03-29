Amy Chase LaBombard; born July 27, 1939- died March 24, 2020 Born and raised in Old Forge, NY. Married to Donnie "Don" LaBombard July 4th, 1957. Amy and Don had 4 boys together- David, Doug, Brian and Lloyd. Her life was dedicated to raising her boys right. Amy worked for General Telephone Co. as an operator in her early years. In her free time she loved to camp, travel and be around children. Grand and Great grandhildren were her life and every child she came in contact with she loved dearly and put a smile on her face. Amy was a member of both St. Paul's UMC and Grace Presbyterian in Midland. Amy was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. By Amy's choice, it was arranged for her to be a direct bury with no viewing or services. Pallbearers included Lloyd, Dave, Britton and Doug LaBombard, Mike Cullum and Ron Brewer
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020