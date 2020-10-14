Viewing will be Tuesday, October 13th from 9:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 14th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm Wednesday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. A funeral service is set for Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Margarita Leon; three daughters, Flora Leon Romero, Margarita Perez Cepeda and Leticia Perez; five sisters, one brother and fourteen grandchildren.



