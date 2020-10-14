1/
Anastacio A. Perez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anastacio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viewing will be Tuesday, October 13th from 9:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 14th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm Wednesday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. A funeral service is set for Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Margarita Leon; three daughters, Flora Leon Romero, Margarita Perez Cepeda and Leticia Perez; five sisters, one brother and fourteen grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 687-1927
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved