Andrea Porras, 84 of Midland, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Viewing will be Sunday, April 28th from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Chapel Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is set for Monday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her son, Joe Pete Gutierrez; one brother, three sisters, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 27, 2019