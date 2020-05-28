Andrea Rodriguez Hernandez
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Rodriguez Hernandez Andrea Rodriguez Hernandez, 23 of Midland, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with her holy rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Funeral procession will be leaving Heavenly Gate at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church to celebrate her funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. with Father David Herrera officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Luis Monje and her kids Luis Jr., Daleyza and Elias; her mother Jessica Juarez; step-father Juan Daniel Juarez; father Andres Hernandez; step-mother Tiffany Hernandez; maternal great grandmother Lydia Jimenez; grandparents Luz and Felix Rodriguez Sr., paternal grandmother Alicia Banda; and two brothers and five sisters

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Rosary
07:00 PM
t Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Burial
Serenity Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved