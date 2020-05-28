Andrea Rodriguez Hernandez Andrea Rodriguez Hernandez, 23 of Midland, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with her holy rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Funeral procession will be leaving Heavenly Gate at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church to celebrate her funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. with Father David Herrera officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Luis Monje and her kids Luis Jr., Daleyza and Elias; her mother Jessica Juarez; step-father Juan Daniel Juarez; father Andres Hernandez; step-mother Tiffany Hernandez; maternal great grandmother Lydia Jimenez; grandparents Luz and Felix Rodriguez Sr., paternal grandmother Alicia Banda; and two brothers and five sisters



