Andrea Romero
1952 - 2020
Andrea Romero, 68 of Midland, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Viewing will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Templo Peniel, 611 S. Terrell Midland, Texas. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Templo Peniel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by seven children, Abraham, Robert, Sammy, Raul,Diana, Altamia, Ana and her siblings Domingo, Franciso, Jose, Joel, Guadalupe, Eulalia, Beatriz and twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She also had countless nieces and nephews.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
JUL
31
Viewing
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Templo Peniel
JUL
31
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Templo Peniel
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Templo Peniel
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
