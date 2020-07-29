Andrea Romero, 68 of Midland, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Viewing will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Templo Peniel, 611 S. Terrell Midland, Texas. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Templo Peniel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by seven children, Abraham, Robert, Sammy, Raul,Diana, Altamia, Ana and her siblings Domingo, Franciso, Jose, Joel, Guadalupe, Eulalia, Beatriz and twelve grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She also had countless nieces and nephews.



