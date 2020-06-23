Andres Torres passed away June 20, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Msgr. Tim Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Rosa Torres; daughter, Lupe Torres; sons, Juan Torres, Pedro Torres, Freddy Diaz, David Torres, Richard Torres; two sisters and 1 brother. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



