Andrew Jeffrey Hogan, 23, left this world April 14, 2020 in Midland, TX. Andrew is survived by his mom, Janice Hogan, brother, Nathan Hogan, Nathan's wife Kasey Hogan and Nathan's children, Grayson and Emery Hogan, all of Midland, TX. Andrew will be reuniting with his dad, Daniel Patrick Hogan and many other loved ones who have been waiting in heaven. Andrew is known to most by his loving and generous heart. He graduated Midland High School and was an apprentice electrician with Diamond Electric. The family sincerely thank the Williams family of Diamond Electric for their love and support. Due to COVID19, the family is unable to hold any services at this time. Andrew's family asks friends and family to do at least one random act of kindness in Andrew's memory. Condolences can be sent to www.ellisfunerals.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020