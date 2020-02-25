Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Thomas Bianchi Sr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Lying in State 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Andrew Bianchi was born in Brooklyn, NY. Andrew completed his bachelor's degree in Science at St. Bonaventure University in 1967. He joined the Marine Corps to support the United States in the Vietnam Conflict. Living in Nutley, NJ, he met the woman that would be his wife of 42 years, Mrs. Cheba King Bianchi. They married July 8, 1972, in a ceremony in Albany, Texas. After enjoying a few years in Connecticut, with his wife, Andrew moved to Midland in 1974 to establish a career in public education. Through his career, Andrew taught Biology and Chemistry at Permian High School in Odessa, TX. He then moved to Odessa High School where he also taught Chemistry as well as Physics and became the Chairman of the Science Department. To complete his career, Andrew came back to Midland to teach Physics and coach Girls Soccer at Robert E. Lee High School. In retirement, Andrew spent most of his time volunteering with the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries. It was always important to him to give back and use his faith to help those who needed it most. The kitchen at the Soup Kitchen was his new office in retirement and he took great pride to ensure meals were prepared and the kitchen was supported. Andrew is rejoining his wife who we lost on October 5, 2014. He is survived by his daughter Melissa and Carol O'Shaughnessy of Midland, TX, and son Andrew Jr. and his wife Sue of Elk Grove, CA. He also had three grandchildren Alexander Frank, 6, Dominic Kingsley, 5, and Nathaniel Emery, 3 who he visited meticulously for birthdays and special events in California. A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 and Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home at 3800 N. Big Spring St. in Midland. The family has requested that any donations be given to the Midland Soup Kitchen, 1401 Orchard Lane, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Andrew Bianchi was born in Brooklyn, NY. Andrew completed his bachelor's degree in Science at St. Bonaventure University in 1967. He joined the Marine Corps to support the United States in the Vietnam Conflict. Living in Nutley, NJ, he met the woman that would be his wife of 42 years, Mrs. Cheba King Bianchi. They married July 8, 1972, in a ceremony in Albany, Texas. After enjoying a few years in Connecticut, with his wife, Andrew moved to Midland in 1974 to establish a career in public education. Through his career, Andrew taught Biology and Chemistry at Permian High School in Odessa, TX. He then moved to Odessa High School where he also taught Chemistry as well as Physics and became the Chairman of the Science Department. To complete his career, Andrew came back to Midland to teach Physics and coach Girls Soccer at Robert E. Lee High School. In retirement, Andrew spent most of his time volunteering with the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries. It was always important to him to give back and use his faith to help those who needed it most. The kitchen at the Soup Kitchen was his new office in retirement and he took great pride to ensure meals were prepared and the kitchen was supported. Andrew is rejoining his wife who we lost on October 5, 2014. He is survived by his daughter Melissa and Carol O'Shaughnessy of Midland, TX, and son Andrew Jr. and his wife Sue of Elk Grove, CA. He also had three grandchildren Alexander Frank, 6, Dominic Kingsley, 5, and Nathaniel Emery, 3 who he visited meticulously for birthdays and special events in California. A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 and Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home at 3800 N. Big Spring St. in Midland. The family has requested that any donations be given to the Midland Soup Kitchen, 1401 Orchard Lane, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close