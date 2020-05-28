Andy Swinney, of Robert Lee, Texas passed too soon from this life Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He survived major surgery, exceeding all goals set by his doctors, but an unexpected heart attack cut short his road to victory. Andy was born in Okemah, Oklahoma, July 8, 1961, moving to Texas as an infant. He graduated from Colorado City High School in 1979. After graduation he moved to Midland, Texas, working in the bottled water industry. In 1991, he started his own company, P.B.A.E., and for over 25 years, provided supported employment services for disabled individuals. Most recently he was enjoying success in oilfield wireline sales. After losing his beloved mother, Shirley Killough Vest in 2011, Andy moved from Midland and realized his dream of living by the lake. He quickly adopted Robert Lee as his hometown and was active in the community. He was a valued board member of the Coke County Water Supply Corporation and ran for County Commissioner. His heart was in rural Coke County near Lake Spence where he lived. He was closest to his God sitting on his deck, watching the sunset, and chatting with Him. Above all else, he loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his Boston Terriers, and the Dallas Cowboys. Andy's legacy includes his wife of 36 years Kim Notgrass Swinney, son Jordan Swinney and wife Andrea, daughter Meaghan Swinney Cox and husband Jon, his squirrels Brooklyn Swinney, Brielle Swinney, Briar Swinney, and Mandie Wheeler, his chipmunk Briggs Swinney, his two adored sisters, Andrea Hernandez and husband Danny and Anita McKee and husband Curt, a brother, much loved nephews and nieces, a great-nephew and a great-niece. An outdoor memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Pavillion overlooking Lake Spence near Robert Lee, Texas. In consideration of the COVID-19 situation, the family requests that social distancing and grouping guidelines be observed. Masks are not required but please take whatever precautions you feel necessary for your safety. Flowers may be sent to Shaffer Funeral Home, Grape Creek, Texas or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Centers for Children and Families, Midland, Texas. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.



