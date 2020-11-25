1/
Angel Navarrete, 81, of Midland, TX, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm Friday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service is set for Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by his son, Jose Angel Navarrete; four daughters, Blanca Galindo, Anabel Rodriguez, Maria S. Madrid, and Aide Navarrete; two brothers, one sister, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 25, 2020.
