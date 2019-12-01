Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Jo Watson Peckham. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Memorial service for Anita Jo Watson Peckham, 68, of Lamesa, will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Northridge Methodist Church with Pastor Al Martin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service. Anita was born October 24, 1951 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Garland Goodman Watson and Anna Margarette Davis. She married Lonnie Peckham June 24, 2000 in Lubbock, Texas. She was an Audiologist for Beltone of Midland. She loved sewing quilts with her quilting group. She made quilting gifts for all her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Most of all she loved sharing the love of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Anita is survived by her husband, Lonnie Peckham of Lamesa; children, Stephanie Center and husband, Josh of Idaho, Justin Low of Amarillo, Amanda Siruta and husband, B.J. of Midland, Sean LaCoss of Washington, Donna Peckham of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Aaron Peckham of Lubbock; brother, John Watson and wife, Betty of Joplin, Missouri; grandchildren, Audrey, C.J. and Faith; great grandchildren, Isaac, June and Oliver; four nephews; one niece; and her fur babies, Rocket and Ziva. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Watson; and sister-in-law, Fran Watson. Family suggest memorials to North Texas Missions at

Memorial service for Anita Jo Watson Peckham, 68, of Lamesa, will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Northridge Methodist Church with Pastor Al Martin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service. Anita was born October 24, 1951 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Garland Goodman Watson and Anna Margarette Davis. She married Lonnie Peckham June 24, 2000 in Lubbock, Texas. She was an Audiologist for Beltone of Midland. She loved sewing quilts with her quilting group. She made quilting gifts for all her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Most of all she loved sharing the love of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Anita is survived by her husband, Lonnie Peckham of Lamesa; children, Stephanie Center and husband, Josh of Idaho, Justin Low of Amarillo, Amanda Siruta and husband, B.J. of Midland, Sean LaCoss of Washington, Donna Peckham of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Aaron Peckham of Lubbock; brother, John Watson and wife, Betty of Joplin, Missouri; grandchildren, Audrey, C.J. and Faith; great grandchildren, Isaac, June and Oliver; four nephews; one niece; and her fur babies, Rocket and Ziva. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Watson; and sister-in-law, Fran Watson. Family suggest memorials to North Texas Missions at ntxmissions.org . To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close