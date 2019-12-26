Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Hudman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ann Hudman, 76, of Crane, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on May 26, 1943, in Abilene, Texas. She had lived in Crane for the past 53 years. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church. Ann loved Elvis music, reading, spending countless hours in her rocking chair, and playing "Happy Colors" on her I-Phone. Ann was a talented twirler in high school, and she shared her talent with others by giving twirling lessons after moving to Crane. Ann had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the church choir when she was younger. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold "Fuzz" Hudman; daughter, Tammy Bullock; four brothers, Tommy Stapp, Bill Stapp, Johnny Stapp, and Wayngo Stapp; and a great grandson, Jacob. She is survived by two daughters, Lesa Ann Linton and her husband Roger of Midland, and Rebecca Elaine Martin and her husband Mark of Ballinger; brother, Steve Stapp of Albany; sister, Elaine McCarty of Midland; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Kenneth Smarr officiating. Burial will follow in the Crane County Cemetery.

Ann Hudman, 76, of Crane, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born on May 26, 1943, in Abilene, Texas. She had lived in Crane for the past 53 years. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church. Ann loved Elvis music, reading, spending countless hours in her rocking chair, and playing "Happy Colors" on her I-Phone. Ann was a talented twirler in high school, and she shared her talent with others by giving twirling lessons after moving to Crane. Ann had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the church choir when she was younger. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold "Fuzz" Hudman; daughter, Tammy Bullock; four brothers, Tommy Stapp, Bill Stapp, Johnny Stapp, and Wayngo Stapp; and a great grandson, Jacob. She is survived by two daughters, Lesa Ann Linton and her husband Roger of Midland, and Rebecca Elaine Martin and her husband Mark of Ballinger; brother, Steve Stapp of Albany; sister, Elaine McCarty of Midland; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Kenneth Smarr officiating. Burial will follow in the Crane County Cemetery. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close