Ann LeMarquand Newman, 73, most recently of Abilene, passed away at her home on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born in Midland, TX on November 9, 1946, to Edward and Winona LeMarquand. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 29, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene. Officiated by Stan Allcorn of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.



