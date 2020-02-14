Anna Maria Livingston Hollcroft Brewer, 60, of Midland, Texas passed away on February 11, 2020. A visitation will be held 7:00 pm-9:00 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Placid Cemetery in Placid, Texas. Anna was born on September 20, 1959 in San Angelo, Texas to Tommy Livingston and Charlotte Livingston Garrison. Anna was always wiling to help others and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. If you were a friend, you were family. Anna grew up here in Midland and spent the majority of her life here. She was loved by all that knew her. Anna is survived by her husband, J.R. Brewer of Midland, daughter Jennifer Hollcroft (Alex Sanchez) of Katy, Texas; son Jeffrey Hollcroft (Michelle Tillery) of Katy, Texas; grandson Braden Jarman of Katy, Texas; grandson Adrial Venabal of Katy, Texas; grandson Connor Hollcroft of Midland, Texas; her sister and brother-in-law Carol and Bill Turner of Brownwood, Texas; and ex-husband Patrick Hollcroft. Anna was preceded in death by both parents; her sister Sherry Reeves; two sons, Joseph Hollcroft and Jonathan Hollcroft; and one granddaughter, McKenzy Hollcroft. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Helping Hands of Midland, 1301 Brinson Lane, Midland, TX 79703 and The Salvation Army, 300 S. Baird, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020