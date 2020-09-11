Anna Marie Lunsford, 59 of Midland, Texas passed away Thursday, September 7, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with her rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel, 405 N. Terrell St. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. She is survived by her husband, Michael Lunsford; two brothers and one sister.



