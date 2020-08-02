Anne Bowen Cooper Died of natural causes on July 26, 2020 in Chandler, AZ with family at her side. She was born in Wichita Kansas on July 30, 1934. She was the daughter of Ezra Carlos Fetty and Marjorie Strother She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Bond Cooper of Midland, Texas. She is survived by her Sister Julia Wichers of El Dorado, Kansas and her 5 sons: Charles Girrens of Bentley, KS; Scott Girrens of Farmington, NM; Mike Cooper of Chandler, AZ; Stephen Cooper of College Station, TX; and Tony Cooper of Houston, TX. She is also survived by 15 Grandchildren and 32 Great Grandchildren. Anne was a woman of faith and a longstanding member of Christ Church Anglican of Midland, Texas. She spent her early years growing up in and around El Dorado, Kansas where she attended Winfield High School in Winfield, Kansas. She was a cheerleader for the Vikings. She attended Butler County Community College where she continued with her cheerleading and educational endeavors. After graduation, she moved to Hobbs, NM. In 1970, after meeting Billy Cooper on a blind date, they soon married. After Bill and Anne's marriage, she attended New Mexico Junior College where she pursued a career in Real Estate. She enjoyed travel, community involvement where she served as a "Pink Lady", the Kansas Jayhawks Basketball team, Texas Rangers baseball, golf, and everything "Permian Basin", but her concentration and passion was in raising her five sons. She spent thousands of hours in ball parks and stadiums watching her children and grandchildren make her proud. In 1990, she and Bill semi-retired to Midland, Texas to pursue their love of family, West Texas, and friendships. Her generosity and philanthropy to causes in her hometown and nation was her great satisfaction. In February of 2020, she relocated from Midland to Chandler, AZ to be nearer to family where she passed peacefully on her way to her eternal home. At some future date, there will be a Memorial Gathering in Midland, Texas to celebrate Anne's extraordinary life. As was her way, she requested, "Y'all have a party. Tell an Anne story or two. Have the Priest say a few words, but mostly use this final event for gathering friends and family so that you might enjoy one another." In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider a remembrance of Anne by supporting CASA of West Texas. If you are interested in the future date of her memorial service, please contact Stephen Cooper at scoo6400@gmail.com



