Anne was born in Alexandria, Minnesota, on April 3, 1945, and raised on a farm near Miltona, Minnesota. She graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1963, and attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota for one year. She married Charles Severson in August 1964. As Chuck was in the Navy, the couple moved to California and settled in Los Angeles. Anne created a home and supported Chuck while he completed his Navy service and graduated college. They had 2 children, Charles (b. 1971), and Sara Lee (b. 1973). Anne and the kids moved back to Minnesota in 1977, and then to Texas in 1979, settling in Midland in 1982. With zero outside support, she worked 2-3 jobs at a time while trying to raise her family, get them through Midland High School and keep them out of trouble (mostly). Once the kids were out of the house, Anne completed her BBA at UTPB in 1995. She successfully led and managed several businesses and non-profit organizations over the decades, including House of Carpets, Toys R Us, H&R Block, Casa de Amigos, Midland Hospice, and several others. Anne married Barry Carter in 2010, remaining with him until he passed in 2018. She managed finances for Town & Country Ultra Wash (her late husband's business), and ran her own business, AMS Tax & Record Keeping Services, providing Notary Public and Tax Services from 2010 to the present. Anne's community involvement included several decades with the American Legion, Toastmasters, Summer Mummers/Midland Community Theatre, United Way of Midland (one year as a loaned executive), Lion's Club (conducting eyesight screenings for pre-school children) in recent years, and Walking Club, recent years. A lifelong devout Lutheran, her Christian faith guided her life's path. She currently attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Margaret Herzog, by an older brother, Scott Herzog, and her husband, Barry Carter. She is survived by older brothers, Mick Herzog and Bill Herzog, a sister, Janice Haight, her two children, Charles and Sara Lee, and her grandchildren, Amber, William, Jade and Sidney. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Midland, with Pastor Peter Williamson, officiating. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Midland Animal Services, 1200 N Fairgrounds RD, Midland, TX 79706. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.

