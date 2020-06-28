Annetta Mae Arnett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annetta Mae Arnett passed away on June 10, 2020 after a short illness. Annetta was born on May 3, 1934 in Perry, Illinois to Albert and Florence Hatch. She was the middle child between her late brother Northup and her younger sister Karen. The family later lived in Iowa until they moved to Midland, Texas in 1948. Annetta was married to Ralph Arnett on June 17, 1954 and they had seven children: Allen, Vicki, Bonnie, Eric, Kevin, Garry, and her late son Kerry. She was a loving grandmother to Matthew, Andrea, Heath, Crystal, and Morgan, and to her great grandchildren. Annetta was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She loved arts and crafts and was talented at painting and making unique and creative items which she often gave to her loved ones as gifts. She loved children and animals, and always had a dog or two around the house. Online condolences for the family may be expressed through Ellis Funeral Home at www.dignitymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved