Annetta Mae Arnett passed away on June 10, 2020 after a short illness. Annetta was born on May 3, 1934 in Perry, Illinois to Albert and Florence Hatch. She was the middle child between her late brother Northup and her younger sister Karen. The family later lived in Iowa until they moved to Midland, Texas in 1948. Annetta was married to Ralph Arnett on June 17, 1954 and they had seven children: Allen, Vicki, Bonnie, Eric, Kevin, Garry, and her late son Kerry. She was a loving grandmother to Matthew, Andrea, Heath, Crystal, and Morgan, and to her great grandchildren. Annetta was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She loved arts and crafts and was talented at painting and making unique and creative items which she often gave to her loved ones as gifts. She loved children and animals, and always had a dog or two around the house. Online condolences for the family may be expressed through Ellis Funeral Home at www.dignitymemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.