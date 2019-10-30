Antonia Montez passed away October 27, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m., a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Mary Villa, Yolanda Juarez; sons, Joe Montez, Sammy Montez; four sisters and 4 brothers. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019