Antonio Alcala Perez, 70, of Midland, Texas passed away May 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. Chapel services will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. He is survived by his son, Guadalupe Perez. Arrangement are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 8, 2019