Antonio Castillo passed away December 11, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m., a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include his daughters, Monica Castillo, Tammy Castillo; son, Anthony Castillo; five sisters and three brothers. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019