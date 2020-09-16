1/1
Antonio Martinez Lujan
Antonio Martinez Lujan, 64, of Odessa, passed from this life on September 8, 2020. He was born to the late Frederico and Otilia Lujan on March 18, 1956 in Balmorhea, Texas. He is survived by his siblings, Raymundo Lujan, Frederick Lujan, Sylvia McFall, Laura Valenzuela, Barbara Lujan and Ann Lujan. He was a veteran of the United States Army. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland. Dr. James Bolton will be officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
