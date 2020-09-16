Antonio Martinez Lujan, 64, of Odessa, passed from this life on September 8, 2020. He was born to the late Frederico and Otilia Lujan on March 18, 1956 in Balmorhea, Texas. He is survived by his siblings, Raymundo Lujan, Frederick Lujan, Sylvia McFall, Laura Valenzuela, Barbara Lujan and Ann Lujan. He was a veteran of the United States Army. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory in Midland. Dr. James Bolton will be officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory



