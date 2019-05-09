Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonio Perez Alcala. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Send Flowers Notice

Antonio Perez Alcala, 70, of Midland passed away May 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. Chapel services will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Antonio was born in Torreón, Coahuila on August 22, 1948. He was a very strong, courageous, loving, comical, caring man and definitely hard working. He was the boss of the family! He always knew what to say and what to do no matter what the circumstances were. He was a football fan of the Dallas Cowboys, baseball fan of the Texas Rangers and soccer fan of Club Santos Laguna. Antonio was a club member of Los Alacranes Baseball Club as Manager and President of La Liga del Norte in Ft. Worth, TX. He also enjoyed fishing and nature. He had his own garden at home and grew the most delicious fruits and vegetables. Antonio was a magnificent dancer! His favorite thing to do was to get together with family and cookout. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Guadalupe Perez; grandchildren, Alexis Perez Moreno, Jacob Perez, Allee Perez; great -grandchildren Cristiano Moreno, Scarlett Moreno; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

Antonio Perez Alcala, 70, of Midland passed away May 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. Chapel services will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Antonio was born in Torreón, Coahuila on August 22, 1948. He was a very strong, courageous, loving, comical, caring man and definitely hard working. He was the boss of the family! He always knew what to say and what to do no matter what the circumstances were. He was a football fan of the Dallas Cowboys, baseball fan of the Texas Rangers and soccer fan of Club Santos Laguna. Antonio was a club member of Los Alacranes Baseball Club as Manager and President of La Liga del Norte in Ft. Worth, TX. He also enjoyed fishing and nature. He had his own garden at home and grew the most delicious fruits and vegetables. Antonio was a magnificent dancer! His favorite thing to do was to get together with family and cookout. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Guadalupe Perez; grandchildren, Alexis Perez Moreno, Jacob Perez, Allee Perez; great -grandchildren Cristiano Moreno, Scarlett Moreno; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close