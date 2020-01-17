Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Apolonio (Polo) Mendez III. View Sign Service Information Stanton Memorial Funeral Home & Chapel 408 N St Peter Stanton , TX 79782 (432)-756-3708 Viewing 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Stanton Memorial Funeral Home & Chapel 408 N St Peter Stanton , TX 79782 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Stanton High School Auditorium 705 North Koonce Street Stanton , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Apolonio (Polo) Mendez III, 54, died January 14, 2020 in a Lubbock hospital. He spent two months at the University Medical Hospital burn center. And another two months at Covenant Specialty Hospital after suffering electrical burns. Viewing and family visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home located at 408 North St. Peter Street in Stanton. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 pm at the Stanton High School Auditorium. It is located at 705 North Koonce Street in Stanton. Interment will follow immediately after at Evergreen Cemetery south of Stanton on South County Road B3501 in Martin County. Mendez was born in Big Spring, Texas on April 19, 1965 to Raul and Mary Mendez. He was raised in Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1983. He enlisted into the Texas National Guard serving many years. He was introduced into the commercial electrical field by Abe Sanchez and after many years of working throughout Texas and Indiana later gained his master-electricians license. He also helped jump start the West Texas Utility Company in partnership with Emilio Villa and Jeremy Esparza. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan always discussing and cussing The Boys from season to season. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends; and barbecues. He created many memories at the American Legion Hall Post 506 in Big Spring, Texas. Mendez is survived by his parents; son Apolonio Robert Mendez IV of Stanton; sister Leticia Ramos (Daniel) of Stanton; brother David Mendez (Felitsa) of Odessa. Nephews John Ramos (Diana) of Midland; Chris Ramos (Marlowe) of San Antonio; Alex Mendez, Kristian Mendez, Niko Mendez and George Mendez all of Odessa. Nieces Marena Mendez and Nena Mendez both from Odessa. Also great nephews Joaquin Ramos and Andres Ramos of Midland. Great nieces Estella Ramos and Emilia Ramos of Midland; and Monserrat Ramos of San Antonio. Also many uncles and aunts, along with numerous cousins. Pallbearers will be Freddie Villa, Tony Hernandez, Robert Barrera, Martin Arguello, Chris Rangel, Abe Sanchez, Eli Sanchez, Randy Nevarez, Gilbert Garza and Mark Helms. Honorary pallbearers will be JD Ramos, Chris Ramos, Alex Mendez, Kristian Mendez, Niko Mendez, George Mendez, Brad Elliott, Chad Elliott, Victor Garza, Frankie Garza, PJ Garza, Bert Garza, Roger Andrews, Baldimar Torres, Emilio Villa, Jeremy Esparza, John Hernandez, Jr. Garza, Koy Blocker, Bobby Barnhill, Nicky Reyna, Tommy Esparza, Tracy Spinks, Lupe Moreno, and Richard Martinez. The Mendez family would like to express their deepest love and gratitude to the staffs at both medical facilities; and to the many family and friends for their love, support, monetary donations, and most importantly their prayers during this most difficult time. Special gratitude to the Chavez and Walker families from Lubbock for their hospitality during our stay in Lubbock. Funeral services are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home.

