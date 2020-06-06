Arlene Marie Thomas went to be with Jesus on Monday, June 1, 2020. She loved the Lord, her family, and fur babies. She was Pip's Queen, The Rock of our family. Caring to all who knew her. Arlene is survived by her children; Kim Greiser, Julie Greiser. Grandchildren; Ashli, Amber, Jaycee. Great Grandchildren; Kaylene, Kason, Canon. We will miss you so much, but will see you someday. We know you are reunited with Papa "Blessed and Highly favored" and both at peace. Visitation will be Monday, June 8, at Ellis Funeral Home 6:00-8:00 pm. Graveside will be Tuesday, June 9, at 11:00 am at Resthaven Cemetery.



