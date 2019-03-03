Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armando Antonio Torres. View Sign

Armando Antonio Torres, age 47 passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home. He was born August 27, 1971 in Durango, Mexico to Victoria Almeraz and Sergio Almeraz. Armando is survived by his parents; his loving wife, Maria Elena Torres; two sons, Armando Arciga and Ezekiel Gutierrez; two daughters, Jennifer Perez and Consuelo Ramirez; four brothers, Jesus Torres, Jose Torres, Ysaias Almeraz and Luis Almeraz; and one sister Suzanna Torres all of Midland, TX. Armando was preceded in death by Grandfather Manuel Torres, Grandmother Elvira Hernandez De Torres and great granddaughter Arianna Athena Chavez. Armando had many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Armando lived life to the fullest. He loved to listen to music and dance. He enjoyed cook outs and to be around family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Viewing will be Sunday, March 3rd from 1:00pm-9:00pm and Monday, March 4th from 9:00am-9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Monday evening all at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell ST. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be Manuel Flores Jr., Robert Chavez, Jose Luis Arciga, Armando Arciga Jr., Miguel Benavidez, Miguel Benavidez Jr., Arturo Ochoa Jr. and Fernando Navarrete. Honorary Pallbearers are Luis Almeraz and Anthony Chavez. Any food donations will be taken to Parish Hall of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to

Armando Antonio Torres, age 47 passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home. He was born August 27, 1971 in Durango, Mexico to Victoria Almeraz and Sergio Almeraz. Armando is survived by his parents; his loving wife, Maria Elena Torres; two sons, Armando Arciga and Ezekiel Gutierrez; two daughters, Jennifer Perez and Consuelo Ramirez; four brothers, Jesus Torres, Jose Torres, Ysaias Almeraz and Luis Almeraz; and one sister Suzanna Torres all of Midland, TX. Armando was preceded in death by Grandfather Manuel Torres, Grandmother Elvira Hernandez De Torres and great granddaughter Arianna Athena Chavez. Armando had many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Armando lived life to the fullest. He loved to listen to music and dance. He enjoyed cook outs and to be around family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Viewing will be Sunday, March 3rd from 1:00pm-9:00pm and Monday, March 4th from 9:00am-9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Monday evening all at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Terrell ST. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be Manuel Flores Jr., Robert Chavez, Jose Luis Arciga, Armando Arciga Jr., Miguel Benavidez, Miguel Benavidez Jr., Arturo Ochoa Jr. and Fernando Navarrete. Honorary Pallbearers are Luis Almeraz and Anthony Chavez. Any food donations will be taken to Parish Hall of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to [email protected] or you can visit the website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Funeral Home Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home

2508 N. Big Spring

Midland , TX 79705

(432) 682-3700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close