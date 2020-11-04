1/
Arnaldo Garcia Lujan
Arnaldo Garcia Lujan, 73 of Midland, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Viewing will be at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home chapel, 405 N Terrell ST. on Wednesday November 4th from 9:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with prayer service starting at 7:00pm Wednesday evening. Funeral service is set for Thursday November 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at American Heritage Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Rosa Emma Lujan; three sons, Arnaldo Lujan Jr, Fernando Lujan and Jose Luis Gabaldon; two daughters, Anna Delia Lujan and Nora Elia Levario; three brothers and one sister; twenty grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
