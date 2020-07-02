Arnold Arthur Adams (or Triple A), 91, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on June 29, 2020. A memorial service will be streamed on FaceBook Live at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 4, at Crossmark Church, with Pastor Billy Parks officiating. A memorial service will be held in Midland in the future. Arnold Adams was born in Melrose, New Mexico, to Lois Harlacher Adams Allison and Therman Hilley Adams on June 17, 1929. He attended Midland High School and Midland College. Arrangements are by Ellis Funeral Home in Midland. Arnold married the love of his life, Kitty Grace Gunter, on September 26, 1950, in Lovington, New Mexico. They were married for 59 wonderful years. Arnold's family moved from New Mexico to Midland, Texas, when he was 6 months old. He proudly served in the US Army Air Force. Arnold lived in Midland until he and Kitty married and moved to California, where they lived from 1950-1960. He owned and operated AAA Floorcovering until the early 60s when he went to work for the US Postal Service, where he retired as a Supervisor of Mail and Delivery in 1991 after 30 years of service. He created the 9-1-1 addresses for Midland County while working for the USPS. Arnold was an honorary employee of his son and granddaughter's business, L&M Bookkeeping and Tax Services, where he was the perpetual Employee of the Month. Arnold was a deacon at Dellwood Baptist Church where he taught Boys Sunday School and led the Galilean's Boys Youth Group for several years. He coached Little League, Pony League, and Hi-Junior League. He was active in the Lions Club, Gideons International, and Toastmasters. He served as President of the Rebel Bandoliers from 1971-1972. Arnold and Kitty Grace hauled kids to the lake to waterski, football games to watch the Lee Band march, and the Sandhills in Monahans, in their giant station wagon. They loved nothing more than being with family, near and far. The more cards and domino games played, the better. Arnold and Kitty Grace especially loved traveling with family and to see family. They loaded their conversion van with kids and grandkids every chance they got and passed their sense of adventure on to the entire family. After 47 years in Midland, Arnold and Kitty Grace moved from Midland to North Richland Hills in 2007 to be close to their children. When Kitty Grace passed away, Arnold chose to live with his son Mike, his granddaughter Kathleen and her family, and his granddaughter Preslie, which brought him great joy. Arnold and Kitty Grace's legacy of unconditional love and generosity will live on for generations. Arnold was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kitty Gunter Adams; his parents Therman Adams and Lois Adams Allison, and stepfather Clyde Allison; and his brother Vasco Adams. Arnold is survived by his son Mike Adams; daughter Pam Mitchell and her husband Ricky; sister Betty Smith; sister Wanda Bogle Nix and her husband George; grandsons Christopher Mitchell and his husband Ryan; Michael Mitchell and his wife Le'Ann and great granddaughter Wren; granddaughter Kathleen Wells and her husband Brandon, and great grandsons Hudson and Hunter; and granddaughter Preslie Adams. Memorials may be made to Crossmark Church, 5408 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, Texas, 76180.



