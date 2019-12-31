Arnulfo Alvarado

Service Information
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX
79707
(432)-563-9767
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Midland, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Midland, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
American Heritage Cemetery
Midland, TX
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Arnulfo Alvarado, 48, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Gardendale, Texas. Arnulfo was born on March 16, 1971 to Ramona and Efrain Alvarado in Kermit, Texas. A rosary service will be held on Monday, December 30, at 7PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Midland. The funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, December 31, at 10AM, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.