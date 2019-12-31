Arnulfo Alvarado, 48, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Gardendale, Texas. Arnulfo was born on March 16, 1971 to Ramona and Efrain Alvarado in Kermit, Texas. A rosary service will be held on Monday, December 30, at 7PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Midland. The funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, December 31, at 10AM, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019