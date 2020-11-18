Arthur Glenn Smithee, 62, of Odessa, TX passed away on November 15, 2020 at his home in Odessa, Texas. Arthur was born on September 2, 1958 to Bobby and Bobbie Marie (Birdwell) Smithee in Odessa, Texas. He is survived by his spouse Connie Smithee of Odessa, TX; three children, Christopher Glenn Looney, Gregory Allen Smithee and Kelly Fay King ten grandchildren, two siblings. Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Stonegate Fellowship Odessa with Randy Unruh officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



