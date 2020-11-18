1/
Arthur Glenn Smithee
1958 - 2020
Arthur Glenn Smithee, 62, of Odessa, TX passed away on November 15, 2020 at his home in Odessa, Texas. Arthur was born on September 2, 1958 to Bobby and Bobbie Marie (Birdwell) Smithee in Odessa, Texas. He is survived by his spouse Connie Smithee of Odessa, TX; three children, Christopher Glenn Looney, Gregory Allen Smithee and Kelly Fay King ten grandchildren, two siblings. Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Stonegate Fellowship Odessa with Randy Unruh officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Stonegate Fellowship Odessa
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
