Arthur Molina Morales, 69, of Granbury, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. A Celebration of Life with family and friends is set for Sunday, August 18, 2019, 6 - 9:00 p.m., Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, 2508 N. Big Spring, Midland, Texas. Funeral Mass is set for Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1401 Garden Lane, Midland, Texas. Arthur, the 7th of 8 children, was born on February 5, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Teresa and Felipe Morales, Sr. He proudly served in the United States Army. He received his Associate's degree from Midland College and he worked as a compressor technician for over 30 years until he retired 3 years ago. Arthur married Cynthia Ann Hernandez on July 29, 1972 in Midland, Texas. He enjoyed spending time with family and going to his grandchildren's sporting events. He loved being outdoors especially if he was fishing or gardening. He loved going to estate and garage sales, while also taking trips to WinStar and watching the Dallas Cowboys play. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Margarito, Rosa and Sylvia. Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 47 years: Cynthia Morales. Children: Michelle and husband Brett Montemayor, and Christopher Morales. Grandchildren: Morgan Morales and Logan Rowan, Michael Morales, Melody Morales, Adrianna Montemayor, Ethan Montemayor, Analiese Montemayor, and Xavier Montemayor; Great-grandchild: Ellie Blake Rowan, and Siblings: Dora Reyes, Felipe Morales, Jr. and wife Celia, Connie Gonzales and husband Larry, and Alfred Morales and wife Velma. The family would like to thank friends, Janice and Ron Johnston, and Jo and Randy Kopsa for their support and care for Arthur. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019