Arturo Mata Gardea, 61 of Midland, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Viewing will be Friday, November 15th from 9:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass is set for Saturday, November 16th at 1:00 p.m. at San Miguel Archangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Aurelia Baeza; two sons, Arturo I. Gardea and Sherard Bryant Baeza; four daughters, Ingrid Baeza, Bere Soliz, Mara Baeza and Angelia Gardea; three sisters and 11 grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019