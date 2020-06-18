Reverend Arturo Pena of Midland, Tx was born on March 27th, 1953 in Alice, TX & went to rest on June 13th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gloria Pena and a granddaughter Brianna Hernandez whom they raised as their own. He worked in the oilfield industry for many years and was blessed to be a pastor for more than 35 years. He enjoyed preaching to anyone he encountered & especially loved camping and traveling with his grandchildren. He will be missed by his lovely wife; all 9 of his grandchildren; three brothers and eight sisters; and many more. Funeral services will be held On Thursday June 18th @ 10:00 a.m. @ Jackie Warren Funeral Home with visitation Wednesday, June 17th from 10:00 am-9:00pm.



