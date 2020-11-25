Arturo V. Jasso, 57, of Midland passed away November 22, 2020. Viewing will be from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Branch, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include wife Anna and children, Ruth Maria Jasso, Aaron Jasso, David Jasso, and Moses Jasso. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.



