Arvil Russell Bohannon was born February 8, 1926 in the state of Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force during WWII. He attended college at OU after his stint in the service. A.R. married Sherrell Prauser on June 12, 1958. He worked for Exxon Mobil for thirty years. A.R. and Sherrell were active members of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Midland for many years. After retiring, he volunteered at the Midland Soup Kitchen and Habitat for Humanity. A.R. is survived by his stepson Bill Conn of Phoenix, Arizona and his three nieces, Connie Camacho (Moe), Kay Maberry (Rob) and Debra Lukesh (Jon) and also his two nephews, Dale Bohannon (Lisa) and Terry Bohannon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Midland Soup Kitchen, 1401 Orchard Ln, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland.