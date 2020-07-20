1/
Arvil Russel Bohannon
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arvil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arvil Russell Bohannon was born February 8, 1926 in the state of Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force during WWII. He attended college at OU after his stint in the service. A.R. married Sherrell Prauser on June 12, 1958. He worked for Exxon Mobil for thirty years. A.R. and Sherrell were active members of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Midland for many years. After retiring, he volunteered at the Midland Soup Kitchen and Habitat for Humanity. A.R. is survived by his stepson Bill Conn of Phoenix, Arizona and his three nieces, Connie Camacho (Moe), Kay Maberry (Rob) and Debra Lukesh (Jon) and also his two nephews, Dale Bohannon (Lisa) and Terry Bohannon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Midland Soup Kitchen, 1401 Orchard Ln, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved