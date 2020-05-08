Ashlea Lynn Jennings
1987 - 2020
Ashlea Lynn Jennings, 32 of Midland TX, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020. Family will have a private viewing on Friday May 8th and a funeral service on Saturday, May 9th at 12:00 pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. She is survived by her son, Skyler Braggs; one daughter, Kinslea Burnett, her parents, Sharon Lynn Jennings and Jimmy Dale Jennings; her grandparents, James Short, JoAnn Thomas and Floyd and Delores Jennings; two brothers and two sisters; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Funeral service
12:00 AM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
MAY
8
Viewing
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
