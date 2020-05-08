Ashlea Lynn Jennings, 32 of Midland TX, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020. Family will have a private viewing on Friday May 8th and a funeral service on Saturday, May 9th at 12:00 pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. She is survived by her son, Skyler Braggs; one daughter, Kinslea Burnett, her parents, Sharon Lynn Jennings and Jimmy Dale Jennings; her grandparents, James Short, JoAnn Thomas and Floyd and Delores Jennings; two brothers and two sisters; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.



