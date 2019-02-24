Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashley Aaron. View Sign

On February the 19th a star was taken from the sky; a jewel of west Texas. Ashley Aaron went to be with her lord on that day. She was a light that cannot be replaced, but has moved from this world onto a greater purpose. Ashley enriched and blessed many lives with her positive and loving ways whether it be her beautiful smile or an encouraging word. Ashley never met a stranger and always gave good will to all. Ashley excelled early in life, graduating high school at 16 years old in Colorado, pursued Marketing at a prestigious university and was a longtime morning radio personality, Ashley Morgan, in Florida and Texas. Her passions included volunteering at the Midland Humane Coalition, working with the elderly and many more activities that are too numerous to list, but all geared toward enriching people's lives. Ashley is preceded in death by her grandparents LaRae and Glen Aaron, and Francis and Rob Hillin. Ashley is survived by her parents Glen D. Aaron II and Franette Hillin (Kelly Hollond) as well as Bettye Mallams and Jane Helinghausen. She is also survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters, Glenn (Trey) Aaron III, Robert Sean Aaron, Glenn (Cuatro) Aaron IV, Danna Aaron and Shawnna Jo Aaron and 4 nephews and 1 niece, Hunter Trey Aaron, Dawson Craig, Starr Aaron, Austin Aaron, and Logan Aaron. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Midland Humane Coalition. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church. Online condolences can be made at www.ellisfunerals.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

