Ashley Newman Gotovac, 47 of Midland passed away suddenly on April 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Chapel. The family will host a reception and receive friends following the service at The Branch Reception Center, 3800 N. Big Spring Street. Survivors include mother, Ann Newman, daughter, Victoria Alice Gotovac, sons, Thomas Porterfield Gotovac, and Gage Ramey Gotovac. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019