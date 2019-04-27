Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashley Newman Gotovac. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Ashley Newman Gotovac, 47 of Midland passed away suddenly on April 22, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Chapel. The family will host a reception and receive friends following the service at The Branch Reception Center, 3800 N. Big Spring Street. Ashley grew up in Midland and graduated from Midland High School. She attended Texas Tech, Midland College, and Odessa College, graduating nursing school there. Ashley was a RN in labor and delivery at West Campus for many years. She married Bob Gotovac in 1996 and together they had 3 children. Ashley devoted her life to staying home and raising her kids. She adored her three children and loved participating in all of their activities. She was the first to volunteer her home and was always available to help with anything the kids needed. In recent years, Ashley started her own business, Hodgepodge, where she was a designer and decorator. She was extremely talented and loved helping make her clients' homes fabulous for the holidays. She is survived by her mother, Ann Newman of Midland, daughter, Victoria Alice Gotovac, sons, Thomas Porterfield Gotovac, and Gage Ramey Gotovac all of Midland. She is also survived by her sister Caaren Newman Wooliscroft (Kent) of Abilene, and brother Ted Newman (Sherry) of Pflugerville; aunts Loren Rich (John) of Midland and Liz Jones of Austin; nieces and nephews, Alex, Jeffrey and Annie Wooliscroft, and Wyatt and Ella Newman; and cousins, Jennifer Wetmore (Jason) of Dallas, Kasey Weishuhn (Jonathan) of Japan, Megan Jones of San Marcos, Philip and Ross Jones of Austin. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Gordon Newman. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to High Sky Children's Ranch, 8701 W County Road 60 Midland, TX 79707 or to Midland Fairhavens, 2400 Whitmire Blvd, Midland, TX 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

