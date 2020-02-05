Audrey Glenn "Wig" Wigginton, 89, of Midland passed away suddenly on January 29, 2020 in Midland. Friends and family will gather to celebrate his life at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at McNett Funeral Home Chapel with Kerry Pack officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews West Cemetery under the personal care of McNett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Please visit www.mcnettfuneral home.com for obituary information, visitation and services details. Audrey Glenn "Wig" Wigginton was born May 18, 1930 in Rosebud, Texas to Henry Rayburn and Voell Adams Wigginton. Wig was a proud veteran who served 4 years in the United Sates Navy. After his discharge, he moved to Midland, Texas and began his long successful career. After his retirement with Champion Chemical Company, he became self-employed working well into his 80's. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a son, Joel Wigginton, a sister Shirley Miller and a brother Clovis Wigginton. He is survived by niece Rite Dugas of Santa Fe, New Mexico, nephew Glen Wigginton of Simpson, Louisiana, stepson Troy Needham, of Andrews, Texas, stepdaughter Linda A. Wright of Andrews, Texas, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to a .
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020