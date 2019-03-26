Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Isabelle Schini Larson. View Sign



Audrey Isabelle Schini Larson joined her God and Savior in Heaven on March 22, 2019. She was born May 26, 1914, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank Schini and Isabelle Whitbeck Schini. After graduating high school she began her higher education by studying at the Art Institute of Chicago for two years and then attending the University of Wisconsin for two years as an Art Major, where she met Philip D. Larson, whom she married on June 15, 1935. Philip was then employed by an oil company. Audrey and Philip first moved to Midland in 1938, and started their family. After several years of moving around the Southwest in the oil business, they returned to Midland which was to be their permanent home. After Philip passed in 1975, Audrey became employed in Medical Records at Midland Memorial Hospital, where she remained until her retirement. Audrey became an active member of the art community of Midland by joining the Midland Arts Association and The Midland Palette Club, her art winning many awards over the years. Her love of art did not end with painting; Audrey enjoyed supporting local theater at Midland Community Theatre and The Permian Playhouse. Audrey also loved photography and travel, which she did as often as possible across the United States, usually visiting family, and also to Europe. Audrey was well-known for her incredible sense of quick and dry humor and a talent for story-telling and her crescent rolls and brisket were all but worldwide known, the recipes of which were closely guarded. On her 104th birthday, Mayor Jerry Morales issued a proclamation that May 26, 2018 was "Audrey S. Larson's Day". Audrey is survived by her five children: Alice Larson Stephens and husband, Jerry; Rolf Larson and wife, Gay; Neal Larson and wife, Charlotte; Andy Larson and wife Adrienne; and Larry Larson and wife, Karen. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and four siblings. The family would like to express their gratitude to Grace Presbyterian Church (Audrey was a long-time and faithful parishioner), Senior Care Centers of Midland and Compass Hospice of Midland. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park, Midland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lone Star Sanctuary of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be shared at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

