Aurelia Gonzalez Matan, 62 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29th from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.. Prayer services will be Wednesday and Thursday both starting at 7:00 p.m. all at Templo Peniel, 611 S. Terrell ST. Services will be held in Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Salvador Matan; two sons, Aaron Matan and Luis Matan; one daughter, Sarahi Matan; one brother and ten grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 29, 2019