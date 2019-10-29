Aurelia Marquez, of Stanton, passed away October 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Monsignor Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Anastacio Marquez; daughter, Rosa Lopez; sons, Johnny Lopez, Micky Lopez, Damas Lopez Jr.; three sisters, and one brother.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019